"Anderson, what do you like about being in the woods?" I asked 21-year-old Anderson Cox.

"The open air, the trees, all these colors to look at," he said.

The Allentown native is now stepping over real rock, not the concrete he grew up on.

"5 years ago, would you have been out here?"

"No, I would be playing video games," he said.

As part of Promise Corps of the Lehigh Valley and Promise Neighborhood, the 21-year-old has been entrenched in environmental stewardship. This includes everything from removing invasive species to making trails at the Wildlands Conservancy's newest preserve.

"Sounds like a lot of hard work to me?" I said to him.

"There is a lot of hard work and lot of blood, sweat and tears went into it. It's definitely a new outlook for me," he said.

The pilot program, which also includes planting seeds and growing food at the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley's seed farm, which is then given to food insecure families, is funded by the William Penn Foundation.

Which started 10 climate corps in the Delaware River Watershed.

"Use those corps to essentially introduce kids to environmental stewardship, agriculture and a bunch of different things that basically reconnect communities to the outdoors," said Leo Rooney, programming manager of Promise Corps.

Team leader Ello Soto says it's been the group's first-ever footsteps into nature. The goal is to open up outdoor-based career paths many never would have seen.

"The outcome gave them the motivation to say I can see myself doing this again. I see we actually brought results," Soto said.

Reset Outdoors is also helping the group with the mental therapy aspects of the great outdoors. It's a good example of how getting lost in nature helps you find your footing.