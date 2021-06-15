BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new program in Bethlehem aims to help low and moderate income families who are looking to buy a home in the city.
The Bethlehem Homebuyer Assistance Program subsidizes down payment and closing costs for income qualified homebuyers who have not owned a home in the past three years and are looking to purchase a home in the City of Bethlehem, according to a news release from the city.
Many lending institutions have been notified of the program, which can provide up to 10% of the home’s down payment plus closing costs. A BHAP loan is structured as a deferred payment loan with a 0% interest rate and gradual forgiveness over a 10-year period. If you sell the home before the 10-year financing term you will be required to repay the loan proceeds on a prorated basis, according to the city.
The city and the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley's Community Action Financial Services staff are working together to administer the program.
People who want to learn more about the program can visit the city's website, call 610-865-7055, or email the city at rda@bethlehem-pa.gov or CACLV carroyo@caclv.org.
“Creating affordable places to live is a priority for the City," Bethlehem Mayor Bob Donchez said.
"Owning a home is truly a benchmark in an individual or family’s life. It’s a place where you start and end your day, and where families begin and grow old. The City wants to help those low and moderate income families by lowering the barriers to home ownership by reducing down payment and closing costs."