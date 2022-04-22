SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. - Change is in the air at the Lehigh Valley Zoo.
There have been some updates to the penguin home, and a new giraffe will be joining the zoo next month.
"Part of our mission here at the Lehigh Valley Zoo is conservation, and Earth Day is all about conservation of the Earth and the world around us, so we're really excited to be able to promote that and celebrate that here in the Lehigh Valley," said Amanda Shurr, President and CEO of the zoo.
The Lehigh Valley Zoo is always looking for ways to bring in new animals, and provide them the best, up-to-date homes.
"It's important for us, for our animals, of course, that's first and foremost, so we're always going to be making improvements here to make their lives better," Shurr said.
And this year, they're focusing on their penguin space.
"The main thing we're gonna work on is the exterior of the exhibit, which you can see when you get right into the zoo," Shurr said. "We're also going to be adding fixtures to make them happier. As they get older it's harder for them to get around the pond."
The more they feel at home, the better.
"South Africa, their habitat, is a lot of rocky shores," said Maggie Morse, the Curator at Lehigh Valley Zoo. "We want to replicate as much of their African habitat as best we can."
And, there's always room for animals to join the crew. The zoo announced that they're welcoming a new giraffe!
"When we built this exhibit it was built for more than one giraffe so we're really excited to welcome another giraffe to be buddies with Tatu," Shurr said.
The zoo says the addition is part of the giraffe Species Survival Plan (SSP) program.