BETHLEHEM, Pa. - With vacancies piling up at child care centers across the state, a new study released Thursday in Bethlehem took a look at one of the biggest issues facing educators, their pay. It paints a grim picture for the years ahead.

According to a report out Thursday by nonprofit Children First and Start Strong PA, the average child care worker is only making around $12.43 an hour in the state.

The report, called "The High Cost of Working in Early Education," was done to show the toll low pay is taking on the profession. It was released Thursday at a presentation at PBS 39 in South Bethlehem.

"We knew it was bad but this paints a very bleak picture," said Mai Miksic, Early Childhood Education Policy Director for the nonprofit Children First.

"What I think is unique about this report is we have records of 30,000 workers. That's the biggest survey that's ever been done here in Pennsylvania."

In the Lehigh Valley the wages are even lower, standing at $11.88 in Lehigh County, and $11.84 in Northampton.

That is forcing teachers to leave the profession and classrooms to close, with around 3900 open positions across the state. There are more than 38,000 children on wait lists.

"About 60 - 70% of revenues are used for staffing and that's because you need a certain ratio of kids to staff," Miksic said.

The study shows 65% have used some type of public benefit, like food stamps, in the last two years.

"The scary thing is when you start multiplying the $12 an hour out to an annual salary and you see what people are expected to live on in a region where rents are sky high," said Betty Druckenmiller, Director of the Volunteers for America Children's Center in Allentown.

She has five teaching vacancies, and has only received one application.

"That's why we lose people to school districts, to Target, to the Amazon warehouses because they have to pay their bills," Druckenmiller said.

Statewide, the report shows 84% of programs are facing staffing shortages. In Lehigh County alone, it's at 80%. In Northampton County, it shoots up to 96%.

That's only expected to get worse. 50% of educators say they plan to or are thinking of leaving in the next five years.

"It terrifies me," Druckenmiller said.

They say there's little that can be done to improve the pay situation without more funding from the state.

"It's been hard for child care providers to raise tuition to cover those costs and at the same time we know parents can't afford to pay more," Miksic said.