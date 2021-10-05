SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - "Trouble in the Air," a new air quality report from Penn Environment, found that in 2020, the Lehigh Valley had 51 days of bad air.
"Here in Pennsylvania - a main source of that pollution, especially here in the Lehigh Valley, was transportation from truck traffic as well as passenger cars," said Flora Cardoni, with Penn Environment.
That not only hurts the environment, but makes us sick.
Lehigh and Northampton counties got sub par grades of C and D, respectively, for air quality from the American Lung Association.
"Even one day is too many, but 51 days is just unacceptable. It's long past time for Congress to take this issue seriously, and I promise you we are," said Rep. Susan Wild, (D)-District 7.
Joined Tuesday by Wild, Democrats are still negotiating the $3.5-trillion Build Back Better plan, which has a $150-billion Clean Electricity Performance Program that would pay utility companies to switch to clean energy sources, $13.5 billion for electric charging stations, and a $7500 electric vehicle tax credit.
The congresswoman thinks many of those elements will stay, even though some Democrats, like Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, want them scaled back.
"No because it just won't be tolerated, there are many climate pieces of it but it's too important an issue," Wild said.
The highest polluter is traffic, accelerated by rapid warehousing proliferation.
Lehigh Valley Planning Commission Chair Greg Zebrowski says they're talking with local lawmakers about changing the laws that prevent them from stopping some developments.
"Pennsylvania needs some changes so that we could enact some laws that will balance the interest of what the environment needs and so on," Zebrowski said.