ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Folks in Allentown have a new place to grab a bite to eat.

Ms. Velvet's Cafe celebrated its grand opening Tuesday.

The eatery is on the 200 block of North Fourth Street.

Owner Carlos Marrero said Ms. Velvet's is inspired by and is a tribute to to his late sister, Ruby, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash five years ago.