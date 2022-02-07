NAZARETH, Pa. - Nestled in the middle of South Main Street in Nazareth, employees of Indigo 52 are hard at work in preparation for opening day.
The quaint cafe is set to serve hungry customers, especially those with food intolerances.
"We check all of our products thoroughly. I check them and the chef checks them. They're checked at least two times to make sure that they have no gluten," said owner Felicia Rocchino.
Rocchino says it's the first-of-its-kind restaurant for the Lehigh Valley, not only catering to people with a gluten allergy, but a range of other aversions and sensitivities.
"We do not serve peanuts at all. We also have very limited soy, just in a few items. Very limited eggs," Rocchino said.
Her team will be taking all of the extra precautions to make sure cross contamination doesn't happen.
Her vision, mission, and motivation are simple - ease people off a burden she's dealt with nearly her whole life.
"About four years ago, I went gluten free. I was sick. I don't even know how long in my childhood and in my teenage years. I kept going to the doctor as a young adult in college and I was getting sicker and sicker," Rocchino said.
Rocchino says opening this specific kind of kitchen is a dream she has had for many years and is excited to be able to cater to those with special dietary needs.
"I had a vision of creating a place where people could come and have gluten-free food, have dairy-free food," Rocchino said.
Indigo 52 is set to start seating customers at 7 a.m. Tuesday. The restaurant will be open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.