ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Five months after closing down, the Ritz Barbecue at the Allentown Fairgrounds has new owners.
Laurie and Dan Wuchter are the new owners. They already own the Allentown Farmers Market next door.
"It's always been like a dream of his and mine to try this and save it," Laurie said.
They intend to keep a lot of the restaurant the same but they're making some menu changes and adding breakfast, maybe brunch.
"It's been a job," Laurie said.
They're still ironing out the details.
"We're going to do a lot of different meals, weekly specials. We have the ice cream. We have the ice cream, we're gonna start with over 40 flavors," Laurie said. "Put a root beer truck out there with root beer floats, kind of 50s 60s themed."
And a few cosmetic changes.
"It just needs to be live and up and have a theme," Laurie said.
"And I have a lot of Fair things to put in here, nostalgic, that I've collected over the last 30 years," Dan said.
They will keep the more than 90-year tradition alive, but will also push it forward to make way for another 90 years of new memories.
"People met here, people know what the tradition is. It was always meet at the Ritz," Laurie said.
"Whenever I mention we're doing it they they get all excited," Dan said.
They're still working on acquiring the name. They say they hope to have it open by the end of January.