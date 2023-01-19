BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Running is returning to Bethlehem.

A new, two-day festival is set to debut this fall, with a 5K, 10K and half marathon race, all kicking off at SteelStacks, organizers say.

The Bethlehem Running Festival is scheduled for October 21 and 22, with the 5K and 10K on Saturday, and the half marathon on Sunday.

The weekend is being organized by the RUNegades, and registration opens online Thursday.

Participants will jog through the city on courses designed by a familiar name in the running world, Bart Yasso.

Yasso, known as "the mayor of running," is the chief running officer of Runner's World Magazine, and was heavily involved in the Runner's World Half & Festival, which was held in Bethlehem for eight years up until 2019.

That event drew more than 8,000 runners to the city.

The title sponsor of the new Bethlehem Running Festival is Lehigh Valley Health Network. The American Cancer Society is a charitable partner, and will hold its 12th annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at the SteelStacks shortly after Saturday’s 10K.