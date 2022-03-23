EASTON, Pa. - President Joe Biden is in Europe, hoping to keep NATO and the West united, and the war in Ukraine from spiraling out of control.
"The more immediate objectives are of course to strengthen the sanctions against Russia, to improve the military aid to Ukraine, to provide more U.S. assistance to help all of the refugees," said John Kincaid, director of the Meyner Center at Lafayette College.
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the president will announce new sanctions with U.S. allies in Brussels on Thursday. It's still unclear what exactly they will be. One option is to sanction members of the Russian lower house of Parliament.
Sullivan added they are also looking to help Europe reduce dependence on Russian oil.
Kincaid thinks more sanctions on Russian oil are on the table.
"I think the Europeans watching what's happening in Ukraine are more and more open to that idea. There also need to be steps to curtail Russia's attempts to circumvent the sanctions. There's also the possibility of going after secondary countries that are not supporting the sanctions," Kincaid said.
"Sanctioning individuals doesn't have much of an effect on the economy - if any - but when sanctioning, for example oil, and preventing the Russians from importing equipment needed for drilling or maintenance and stuff like that on deep oil wells. These types of things all of the sudden will create a higher oil price," said local economist Kamran Afshar.
Afshar says new sanctions on oil would raise inflation globally, and while it will likely reduce our GDP, he doubts it will lead to a full recession.
"At this point in time, I do not see anything resembling the 1980, 82 recession we went through," Afshar said.