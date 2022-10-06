ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Sheetz fans in Lehigh County had a reason to celebrate Thursday.

A grand opening bash was held at the new Sheetz in the 900 block of Trexlertown Road in Upper Macungie Township.

The store gave out prizes and treated customers to free self-serve coffee and soda.

"It takes a lot of work to get a store from empty lot to the building that we see behind us, so we appreciate the efforts of our store team and wish them the best of success as we get the doors open here," said Sheetz Public Relations Manager Nick Ruffner.

Sheetz also donated $2500 each to Second Harvest Food Bank and Special Olympics of Pennsylvania.