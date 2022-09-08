U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Sheetz convenience store and gas station in Upper Macungie Township will hold a grand opening on Sept. 19.

The store at 951 Trexlertown Road, between Cetronia and Ruppsville roads, will cut a ceremonial ribbon at 11 a.m. and give away three gift cards starting at 10:15 a.m.: two for $250 and one for $2,500. The $2,500 card will be given away after the ribbon-cutting. Customers may sign up for the giveaways from 9 a.m. to 10:59 a.m. at a tent outside the store.

Customers who bring a non-perishable food item for Second Harvest Food Bank will receive a Sheetz bag, while supplies last, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

When the store was going through the township approval process, some residents objected, among them people living in the Cross Creek development on the western side of Trexlertown Road.

They complained about traffic and unsafe turns, along with a deferment of sidewalk requirements and the landscaping of the store. In general, residents said the area was not able to handle current traffic volume even without a new convenience store.

During the 2021 hearings, representatives of Sheetz said preliminary studies indicated that trips in and out of the store would meet national standards.

Sheetz was founded in 1952 and is based in Altoona, Pennsylvania. It has stores in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and Ohio. The company is privately held and does not sell franchises.