BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board approved a proposed Sheetz convenience store and gas station Wednesday night at city hall.

The company is proposing the store for East Fourth Street, adjacent to Emery Street. The plan calls for a 6,139-square-foot store with 12 fueling positions and 55 parking spaces. It will also have a drive-thru.

Attorney Julie Wagner Burkart, representing Sheetz, said the project would not alter the neighborhood's character nor impact adversely neighboring properties, and will have no negative community impact. The site is vacant currently.

David Smith, a senior real estate site selector with Sheetz, testified the business would operate similarly to other Lehigh Valley Sheetz locations. The business will feature made-to-order foods and roughly 30 seats for dining. Retail sales will include snacks, coffee, sodas, teas and other beverages, along with some automobile products.

The store's busiest hours are typically during lunch. During the noon to 4 p.m. shift, which is the store's peak shift, there are often between eight to 10 employees. Smith added there are always at least three employees present. When asked if the store would sell beer and wine, he replied they would like to.

Sheetz officials said the parking lot has been designed with space for an adequate number of waiting vehicles and to minimize disruptions for pedestrian traffic. Further, Smith testified the store would have no impact on neighboring residents. Should neighboring residents complain about the store, either a store or district manager could address the situation.

"We want to get along with the neighbors, and we want to work well with the community," Smith said.

Most stores have trash pickup three times weekly, and supplies are usually delivered during off hours, he added.