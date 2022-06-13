Josie's New York Deli sign
Jeff Ward | 69 News

EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Historic District Commission approved a proposal for the installation of a new sign at a longtime delicatessen Monday afternoon at City Hall.

Josie's New York Deli, a prominent fixture in downtown Easton for decades, plans to install a new sign at its business, located at 14 Centre Square.

Owner Josephine Koury submitted an application to the board for a sign with a black background and silver letter finishing. It will not be illuminated.

The building's façade dates back between the 1920s and 1940s. The structure itself is a two-story attached masonry commercial building. The building, constructed in the late 19th or early 20th Century, features a tall, stepped-front parapet and grooved stucco façade, which are considered "Art Moderne" in style.

The business closed in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. A shared space reopening plan with a vegan deli did not come to fruition.

Earlier this year, the Easton Historic District Commission approved a request by the owner to reconstruct the deli entrance.

The approval was one of many sign approvals the commission granted Monday afternoon and evening. Others included a sign for George and Eva Hossein and Andy Vega located at 464-468 Northampton St. Another featured Pomeroy Development at 323-325 Pine St.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a spam filter. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you