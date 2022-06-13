EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Historic District Commission approved a proposal for the installation of a new sign at a longtime delicatessen Monday afternoon at City Hall.
Josie's New York Deli, a prominent fixture in downtown Easton for decades, plans to install a new sign at its business, located at 14 Centre Square.
Owner Josephine Koury submitted an application to the board for a sign with a black background and silver letter finishing. It will not be illuminated.
The building's façade dates back between the 1920s and 1940s. The structure itself is a two-story attached masonry commercial building. The building, constructed in the late 19th or early 20th Century, features a tall, stepped-front parapet and grooved stucco façade, which are considered "Art Moderne" in style.
The business closed in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. A shared space reopening plan with a vegan deli did not come to fruition.
Earlier this year, the Easton Historic District Commission approved a request by the owner to reconstruct the deli entrance.
The approval was one of many sign approvals the commission granted Monday afternoon and evening. Others included a sign for George and Eva Hossein and Andy Vega located at 464-468 Northampton St. Another featured Pomeroy Development at 323-325 Pine St.