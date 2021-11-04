ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It was a huge day for the Allentown skateboarding community.
"It's a little surreal," says Andrew Po, owner of Homebase Skate Shop in Bethlehem.
Back in 2016, the idea was pitched to open a skatepark in the area to add more recreational opportunities in the city.
In 2019, thanks to world-renowned skateboarder Tony Hawk, the DCNR, state representatives, and Allentown City Council, grants were awarded and phase one of the project began - and now it's done.
"I was on city council and we had a group of young adults say we need a skateboard in Allentown, we talked about it, talked about it, the whole bit. We went out and got some funding, including Andy and all, the people here who know about skateboarding, I don't know about skateboarding. We got their input, they were part of the design team, and here it is. It's beautiful," said Ray O'Connell, Mayor of Allentown.
Following Bethlehem's skate park opening in 2010, Allentown recognized the need for a similar facility and saw the potential it had to give skaters in the community a safe and legal place to ride.
"I think a skateboard taps into the people, the youth, the young adults, who love BMX games, who might not want to play basketball, or football or anything, skateboarding is their sport and we got to support that," said O'Connell.
It was all smiles. The ribbon was cut, and the community got to celebrate this long-awaited ceremony.
"It's awesome. It's always surreal to be waiting for something for several years and then all of a sudden it's here now and now it's here for everybody to use," said Po.