WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A new facility in Whitehall Township aims to help Lehigh Valley athletes, scholastic teams and club sports to train.
The St. Luke’s Sports Rink, featuring a 200-foot by 85-foot newly laid turf field, is featured in a 25,000-square-foot facility that will include a St. Luke’s Sports Performance training center in Whitehall, according to a news release from St. Luke's University Health Network.
“St. Luke’s is excited with this partnership to provide this state-of-the-art, indoor turf facility for Lehigh Valley athletes, scholastic teams and club sports of all age groups to take advantage of field rentals, events and camps,” said Gregory Leh, Senior Director of Business Development- Sports Medicine Relationships.
Mike Cerimele, St. Luke’s Director of Sports Performance Operations, says that St. Luke’s is planning to run a variety of sports camps and potential field trips to expose youth athletes to a variety of sports.
New renovations allow the venue at the 3000 block of Seventh Street to host year-round training and competitions, St. Luke's said.
The facility improvements include:
200’x85’ brand new turf
State-of-the-art weight room
Athletic training area
Multiple locker rooms
Meeting/party room
Elevated viewing area
The newly renovated building provides space for sports performance training and injury prevention led by St. Luke’s sports performance coaches and athletic trainers, while the indoor field is available for leagues and training in a variety of field sports from lacrosse and field hockey to flag football.
St. Luke's says strength training and speed development opportunities will be offered for both teams and individuals looking to enhance their overall athleticism.