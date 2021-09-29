After around a year of construction, the Dent STEM Wing is officially open at Penn State Lehigh Valley.
It's named after former congressman Charlie Dent, an alumnus.
"Two of my three children are Penn State. My three nieces and nephews. So we're a pretty strong Penn State family," Dent said.
"He's just an outstanding individual and he's always cared deeply about this commonwealth, this region, and he's always cared deeply about Penn State. I cannot think of a better combination than adding a Charlie Dent STEM wing," said Penn State President Eric Barron.
Bannon said it made sense for the Lehigh Valley, considering the demand for STEM jobs in the region.
"The Lehigh Valley is a great area with a lot of industry, a long history. So this is just a natural combination between what Penn State wants to deliver to the commonwealth and what the need is," Barron said.
The nearly $14.5-million wing features a cafeteria, new office, and classroom space, plus a lab that will allow the campus to offer organic chemistry courses.
"These fields are important for this nation's economic competitiveness and I can't emphasize again how badly we need them, look at what science and technology have done for us just this last year - a vaccine developed in record time," Dent said.
"We went from sit over there in that corner to having a whole a group of students working together with a big long table in the room and beautiful labs," Barron said.