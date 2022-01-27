SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Consumers everywhere are making the switch from traditional antenna, cable or satellite television.
But that switch can sometimes mean missing out on local TV. WFMZ is making sure that doesn't happen.
"The WFMZ + app is like having the broadcast right in your hand," said Barry Fisher, General Manager at WFMZ. "The app is 100% free - it gives you access just like you had an antenna or cable, or satellite TV."
So, how do you get WFMZ +? It's easy - open your streaming device - Roku, Apple-TV, and Amazon Fire - as well as mobile devices, and click APPS.
Search for WFMZ + right on your device and click on it to download.
Once you download, click REGISTER and simply sign up with your name, email, and a password. That login information can be used on your phone, computer, and TV.
Then, you're done. Now you have access to everything from full news broadcasts, to specific stories, weather, sports, History's Headlines, and much more. That includes any of your favorite WFMZ shows like Judge Judy and Rachael Ray.
"It has all our syndication, all the clips from our previous shows," Fisher said.
Watching WFMZ has now gotten even easier, so you'll never miss a story or a show again.
"WFMZ wants to be wherever the viewers want us to be," Fisher said. "Whether you're watching on cable, antenna, or moved to streaming only, we're there for you. And when they develop some other thing that they haven't conceived of yet, we'll be there for you too. Lord willing," Fisher said.