The Lehigh Valley is moving one step closer to possible rail service.

The Lehigh Valley Transportation Study, which is the region's metropolitan planning organization, announced Wednesday it's working with PennDOT on a passenger rail analysis.

The study will determine what the process would be to get rail, how much it would cost and what routes would make the most sense.

This is the first study of its kind specifically for the Lehigh Valley that would meet federal standards, which is required to apply for funding from the Federal Rail Administration.