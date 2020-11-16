ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Boxer mix Moses gently walks into a training area at the Lehigh County Humane Society. Trainer Lucas Holland says just a few weeks ago he was an entirely different dog.
"Very aggressive in his kennel, growling, barking you couldn't get near him," he described.
As I felt first hand, or first lick, not the case today.
"A lot of places wouldn't have given him a second chance, not the measures to rehabilitate him," Holland said.
Holland is the Allentown shelter's first certified dog trainer. He and the newly created dog team work with the toughest cases, like Moses and pit bull mix Tootsie Pop, to get them socialized, trained, and into a forever home, instead of a life inside a cage or worse.
"It's great joy. Brings tears to my eyes it really does. He would have been put down, a great dog, I'm glad I can give an opportunity for the chance he deserves," Holland said.
Shelter CEO Hal Warner says the need is overwhelming and they've already taken dogs from Philly and other area shelters deemed too tough to adopt into a home.
"Our goal is to give every dog that comes in our doors the resources and tools and support they need to find a home in the Valley," he said.
That's now the case for Moses. After a month of training, he's up for adoption.
"I think he's a really great dog, glad to give him a second chance," Holland said.