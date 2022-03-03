ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown says it has partnered with Hiram W. Dodd Elementary School and South Mountain Middle School to implement changes aimed at alleviating current traffic control issues in the area.
Starting on Friday, March 4, South Church Street will be one-way from Baker Street to Mohawk Street, continuing one-way on Mohawk Street to South 6th Street, according to a news release from the city. The traffic flow will then continue so that South Virginia Street will be one-way from Mohawk Street to South 6th Street.
The changes will be in effect during student drop off from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and student pick up from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on school days only, the city said.
Signs are now in place to modify the new traffic flow, including "One Way" signs, "No Parking" signs at South Virginia and Mohawk streets to keep cars from parking at the corners of the intersection, and "No Stopping or Standing" signs on the east side of South Church Street mid-way to the Mohawk Street intersection to prevent cars from interfering with student crossing.