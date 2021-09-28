BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Hanover Township Board of Supervisors in Northampton County put forth a list of nine conditions that must be met for a newly proposed Wawa to get land development approval.
At its Tuesday night meeting, the board outlined the conditions the developer, Jaindl Land Development Co. of Orefield, Lehigh County, must satisfy before it can receive final land development approval and a subsequent occupancy permit from the township.
The new Wawa is proposed for 90 Highland Avenue, where it intersects with Route 512 (Bath Pike).
Food service stores are a "conditional use" at the site under Hanover's zoning ordinance. That means the use is permitted, but the township may impose conditions or requirements.
The conditions specified Tuesday include several new travel access lanes the developer must build and pave, in addition to corresponding sidewalk installations and curbing. This is mostly due to an expected increase in traffic entering and exiting the store's location at the busy intersection.
Jaindl will also be responsible for new street lighting in the area, as well as providing the township with acceptable architectural renderings of the new store and all the accompanying documentation, including store floor plans.
New fire truck recommendation
In other business, the board heard a presentation made by representatives of the Hanover Township Volunteer Fire Co. regarding the purchase of a new fire truck for the department.
The firefighters recommended the purchase of an $898,000 Pierce Manufacturing fire pumper which will take up to one-and-a-half years to build and will include a tank able to hold 2,000 gallons of water. Firefighters indicated this feature would be particularly useful in the Westgate neighborhoods of the municipality where fire hydrant hookups do not provide adequate water pressure due to smaller line capacities.
The fire department also noted it chose the Pierce truck over other lower-priced vehicles from two other companies because their truck specifications did not meet the department's requirements for height and length preferences which would allow the new truck to maneuver more quickly around township trees and other obstructions.
The department also pointed out it prefers buying from Pierce since the company has agreed to provide service not only for the new truck but also for the township's other firefighting vehicles.
Trick-or-treat night
In another matter, the supervisors approved Friday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the township Halloween trick-or-treat night next month.