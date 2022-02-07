NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. -- A bank in Lehigh County has announced a new leadership transition.
New Tripoli Bank said in a release David R. Hunsicker will be serving as Chairman of the Board and President. He will assume the position on June 30.
Hunsicker is the current Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President of New Tripoli Bank. He ahs worked for the bank for 49 years and became Chief Executive Officer and President since 1996, according to the release. He became Chairman of the Board in 2011.
He served on the Board of Directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia from 2013 to 2018. He currently sits on the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia’s President Advisory Committee, the Board of Directors of the PA Bankers Association, and the Board of Directors of Atlantic Community Bankers Bank, where he also serves as Audit Committee Chair. Hunsicker also served on the Boards of numerous other organizations.
The bank said during his tenure as CEO, its assets grew from $109 million to $509 million, and consistently earned a five-star rating by Bauer Financial. The bank also expanded from New Tripoli to Claussville in 1999 and Upper Milford in 2019.
“I have been fortunate to lead an outstanding organization and a great team for many years,” said Mr. Hunsicker. “We are successful because of the dedication of our Board and employees, and the support of our customers and the communities we serve.”
John M. Hayes, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer of New Tripoli Bank, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer effective June 30, 2022.
He will be responsible for all daily operations of the bank.
Mr. Hayes has over 35 years of banking and financial services experience. Prior to joining New Tripoli Bank as Chief Lending Officer in 2016, from 2006 to 2016 he was President of AFC First Financial Corporation, a national leader in residential energy efficiency and renewable lending programs. He was also Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer of East Penn Bank.
He is currently Vice Chair of the Board of Governors of the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority, a member of the Board of Directors of Barry Isett & Associates and he chairs the Lending Advisory Committee of the PA Bankers Association.
From July 2019 through June of 2021, he served as Chair of the Board of Governors of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce.
“New Tripoli Bank is a special organization, now 112 years old,” said Mr. Hayes. “I thank the Board of Directors, Dave Hunsicker, and our team for this opportunity and I look forward to working together to ensure our service to our customers and communities for another 112 years, at least.”
“John Hayes has shown he has our core principles at heart, that People are More Valuable Than Money,” said Mr. Hunsicker. “I look forward to the Bank’s continued strong performance and presence under his leadership.”