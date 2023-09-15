NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. – The New Tripoli Fire Co. is introducing new equipment that it says will be crucial for doing its job.

"We're here to show off our brand new Pierce Kenworth tanker," said Chief Gary Kuntz Jr. of the New Tripoli Fire Co.

The tanker — brightly colored and glistening in the afternoon sunlight — holds 3,500 gallons of water and has a 1,500 gallon-a-minute pump on board.

"Unfortunately, where we live here out in the country, we don't have fire hydrants," Kuntz explained. "So, this is our water supply at a fire scene."

The tanker is like a mobile fire hydrant and is a safer state-of-the art unit in comparison to their old 1997 freightliner, he said.

Another new apparatus is called a "porta-pond," and it's described as a mini swimming pool.

The chief demonstrated, giving an inside look as to how the process would normally work: "Where we can dump water into, and then our engine pulls the water out of there. And this can go and refill, and then it comes back and dumps in there again," he explained.

The fire department secured funding from former state Sen. Pat Browne and former state Rep. Gary Day.

"These are operated, they're maintained by volunteers," said New Tripoli Fire Company Deputy Chief Nick Gruber. "We all work full-time jobs, families, sports. You name it. We're doing it like everyone else."

Less than a year ago, the fire company suffered an unfathomable tragedy when two of its members, Marvin Gruber and Zachary Paris, were killed fighting a fire in Schuylkill County.

This new equipment provides a ray of light for their future.

"When there's a fire call that we're going to be there responding, you know, with our engine and our water supply," said Bill McQuilken, president of the New Tripoli Fire Co. "And we're there to fight that fire."