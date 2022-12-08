BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Both volunteer firefighters who died in the West Penn blaze were family men and first responders in their day jobs, too.

36-year-old Assistant Chief Zachary Paris and 59-year-old Marvin Gruber of the Community Fire Company of New Tripoli answered their last calls Wednesday night.

Gruber had worked at Northampton Community College for 22 years, most recently as Assistant Chief of Public Safety.

Thursday was an incredibly emotional day for the close-knit public safety department.

69 News is told Gruber left his office Wednesday with a smile on his face. He was supposed to have Thursday off and was planning a trip to Disney World with his family.

"My very first day on the job, he said to me, he goes, 'Listen, I'm just here to make sure that you, our department and the college succeeds,'" said Northampton Community College Public Safety Chief Keith Morris.

Helpful, friendly, outgoing, approachable and visible are all words to describe Marvin Gruber.

His colleagues are in shock.

"I talk to you about all these things, these great things that Marv does," said Morris. "He served with honor, integrity, he protects this campus, you know, but more importantly, Marv is a friend."

Bethlehem Township Police Chief Gregory Gottschall tells us he and his officers worked closely with Gruber for years. The department posted on Facebook it's "saddened to hear of the tragic loss of these two brave volunteer firefighters."

Assistant Chief Paris had been with the Community Fire Company of New Tripoli since 2010.

"He's survived by his wife, two daughters, parents and a sister," said Don Smith, the communications and 911 director for Lehigh County.

In Maryland, Frederick County Fire and Rescue posted that Paris was a new recruit who just graduated from the fire academy in September. Chief Tom Coe said, "Not only was Zach someone who was living out his dream of becoming a career firefighter, but he was also living out his dream as a family man."

Acting State Fire Commissioner Charles McGarvey said there's a troubling rising trend of line of duty deaths. He said in the last week, another Pennsylvania firefighter was killed while directing traffic at a scene, and a fourth died of a heart attack after responding to a call.

"These members made the ultimate sacrifice in their community, and country," said Smith. "They are truly heroes. The Community Fire Company of New Tripoli is deeply saddened by the tragic loss."

The door to Gruber's office in the public safety building remains closed.

"Assistant Chief Gruber really embodied what this college is all about. He worked tirelessly to make sure that our faculty, staff, and students had a very safe working and learning environment. He did it with a smile on his face each and every day," said Morris.

We're told officers came in and did their job as usual Thursday, because that is exactly what Gruber would want them to do.

"He died a hero, doing what he loves doing, and I'm proud of him for that, and he will be missed dearly here," said Morris.