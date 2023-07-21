It's amazing what you can do when you put your mind to it. And this summer, a Lehigh Valley woman was on a mission to raise money for a cause near to her heart.

Every year, the Lehigh Valley region of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society chooses candidates to help them raise money for research in the fight against blood cancers. They call them visionaries.

This year, Alicia Rudell of New Tripoli was one of those candidates. She's a runner, so to raise money she formed a team called Running Cancer Down.

She had 10 weeks to raise as much as she could. They did a lot of running, held an '80s party, a spaghetti dinner and events.

And at the society's gala in June, Alicia found out that she was the region's top fundraiser. She raised more than $85,000 in just 10 weeks.

This was a big moment, because 7 years ago, Alicia had a terrible accident and was told she may never walk again. She says thanks to a great team at Lehigh Valley Health Network.

A lot of hard work got Alicia back on her feet, and she started running marathons all over the country and the world. The next marathon on her list is Berlin.

So she's back at life, and through this campaign for the Leukemia and Lymphona Society, was able to give back in a big way – and honor her parents, Tim Reppert and Linda Young.

Alicia lost both of them to cancer seven years ago, within just three months of each other. She says it was an honor to be able to raise this kind of money to fight cancer in memory of them.