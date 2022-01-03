BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The next incarnation of the Dutch Springs scuba diving quarry may be open with limited access this summer, depending on how construction of two warehouses at the site progresses.
Not all details are set, but the quarry has been saved if Lower Nazareth and Bethlehem townships grant final approval.
When Trammell Crow Co.'s plan for warehouses at the site leaked out, the diving community feared losing a unique asset that draws people from many states. Two local men and a big company that recognized the value of the quarry to the region worked together to keep the 50-acre lake open, pending final municipal approval.
The Texas-based developer and DIVE LLC, created by former Northampton County Council President Ken Kraft and dive-shop owner Jim Folk, came up with the solution to save the quarry and the tourism dollars it brings to Northampton County.
"We're just two guys trying to do their best for this industry in the northeast," Kraft said Monday. "We had a plan and got in touch with Trammell Crow."
DIVE LLC recognized that the developer had the right to put up the buildings. Rather than starting a petition or making unrealistic demands, Kraft and Folk worked on a solution: cutting a third lot out of the property to save access to the quarry.
That means the quarry will remain open to emergency squads, first responders and recreational divers.
Diving times will be made by reservation, instead of on a first-come, first-served basis. The aqua park will not reopen, and DIVE LLC will give Dutch Springs a new name, to be announced later.
Kraft and Folk, owner of Atlantis Aquatics in Bethlehem Township, saw a chance to save the quarry and help businesses, like dive shops, restaurants, hotels and others that benefit from the divers who come from many states.
"The goal was for everybody to stay in business," Kraft said, and Trammell Crow worked with them.
"I'm amazed at how far Trammell Crow has gone with this," Kraft said. "They had the right to build and could have just put the buildings up. This shows what kind of company they are. Trammell Crow should get credit for everything they're doing."
Kraft said the company's additional expenses included fees for attorneys, engineers and architects to come up with and present the revised plan.
"What was most important to us was the training for rescue divers and first responders," Kraft said.
The lake is a training and practice squad for emergency squads.
"We wanted to keep those going, and the annual veterans event. Trammell Crow liked our approach and they liked that we are a local organization," Kraft said.
Matt Nunn, of Trammell Crow, said in a statement last month that the company was optimistic access to the quarry could be maintained.
Trammell Crow is a unit of CBRE Group Inc., a global real estate and investment company that had $23.8 billion in fiscal 2020 revenue.
With the quarry on the way to being kept open, Kraft and Folk are working on logistics, such as the reservation system. The quarry will no longer run on a first-come, first-served basis.
"You could get there at 7 a.m. and people would already be in line," Kraft said, comparing the scene to a concert where people line up and then race for favored spots.
With online reservations, there will be no lines and spots will be guaranteed. A dive master will supervise all activity. Prices and the mechanics of making reservations have not been set.
Kraft said the east side of the quarry may be open this year for diving, depending on construction. He hopes for both sides to be open in 2023. Nothing is definite until final approvals are in and construction starts. Earth-moving and grading could bar access to the landlocked quarry.
Kraft said he and Folk are taking on a "daunting" task, and some in the diving community have objected to the plan even though it keeps the quarry open. Divers from out of state complained about the plan during a Bethlehem Township zoning meeting last week, while a local man pointed out that the plan is better than the alternative: no diving.
"The only reason I got involved was, I didn't want to see this whole thing die," Kraft said.
As for the complainers, he suggested they have some patience and stop whining on the internet.
"You can't rush construction. We need time to iron everything out," Kraft said. "We're starting over."
Trammell Crow's contribution should also be recognized, he said.
"They saw the value of keeping this open," he said.
Kraft said he has dealt with many corporations in the building trades and said Trammell Crow's commitment to a local need stands out.
"The whole diving community should appreciate it, and I hope they will," he said. "They didn't have to do this."
Kraft said he and Folk, both long-time divers, will do their best to provide a first-class diving operation.
"For all those naysayers out there, get off the rumor mill and give us a chance to show exactly how we're going to run this place," he said.