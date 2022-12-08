BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night approved a land development plan that could put a new warehouse and industrial/manufacturing facility on former Bethlehem Steel land.
The plan, offered by Majestic Bethlehem Center/Bethlehem Commerce Center LLC, calls for a 195,494-square-foot facility at 3677 Commerce Blvd. The property is currently zoned for industrial use.
"It’s former (Bethlehem) Steel land," said planning commission Chair Robert Melosky. "We're doing the right thing. They're where they belong."
Presented by Kyle Haydt from Pennoni Associates Inc., the land development plan outlines use for a northern portion of a parcel already approved by the commission for development.
A map on the Majestic Bethlehem Center website shows the land discussed Thursday night as "4B," among neighboring tenants including Walmart, QVC and Crayola. At the right side of the complex, there appears to be an 833,280-square-foot warehouse currently vacant and available.
According to the city's planning and zoning director, Darlene Heller, development on the property goes back several years.
"We did approve the overall plan," she said, "and they've been coming in, lot by lot, for individual buildings."
Initially, developers believed tenants would need more space, Heller explained. However, since then, the developer has subdivided the property to accommodate smaller footprints preferred by tenants.
There is no current tenant lined up for this property, which is standard for the developer, Haydt said.
Planner Matthew Malozi said he supports the plan. Malozi added that through his work on the board of directors for the Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority, or LANTA, he understands the transit agency hopes to improve transportation to the site to accommodate personnel from a future tenant.