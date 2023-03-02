U. MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. – The Upper Mount Bethel Township Board of Supervisors met at the Mount Bethel Volunteer Fire Company Thursday night for a special meeting involving a proposed industrial development along the Delaware River.

River Pointe Logistics, whose development team includes developer Lou Pektor, presented plans to build a sewage and water treatment plant.

River Pointe Logistics is one of three distinctive projects of the larger River Pointe Commerce Park, which is comprised of 13 warehouse-sized buildings at more than 6 million square feet. The other two projects besides River Pointe are known as RPL East and 303 New Demi Road.

Attorney Marc Kaplin, representing River Pointe Logistics, told supervisors and residents the proposed plant would have 400,000 capacity gallons, with 100,000 of those gallons reserved for the township. Residents would not be required to hook up.

"This is more than we anticipate for demand," Frederick Ebert, president of Ebert Engineering Inc., representing River Pointe, said of the capacity threshold. He added the plan would "have no stream discharge."

Ebert anticipates 96,500 gallons for the property's tenants, and 2,000 gallons per minute for fire protection. He added the water supplying the plan will come from 10 different wells.

Plans presented Thursday night involved the ultimate development of a water authority.

"The system will eventually be dedicated debt-free to the authority," Kaplin said. "...Fred will design the system, and the authority will have its own engineer sewer system and water system...We will build the system at our cost, on our property."

The developer will be responsible for the costs until nine of the proposed 13 buildings are up and running. At that point, the system would be dedicated to the authority, Kaplin said.

Ebert, reading from a Lehigh Valley Planning Commission report, said establishing an authority would help "ensure long-term operations and maintenance." He added the treatment facility would "cost the taxpayers zero dollars."

Residents who spoke were skeptical. Some said it was obvious how the project and the authority's creation would benefit the developer, but failed to see how it would benefit Upper Mount Bethel Township residents. Safety was cited as another concern.

"When money runs out, they can walk away from it," resident Charles Cole said. "...We can't."

Supervisors took no official action, as the meeting was informational.