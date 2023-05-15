BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners reviewed a sketch plan for a proposed Wawa convenience store Monday night at the township building.
The proposal, offered by Paxos 4457 Holdings, is slated for 4457 Easton Ave. between the Blue Grillhouse and Farmersville Road. The site is currently used for overflow parking for Blue.
The plan presented Monday night was altered from a previously submitted version. The new plan features a 13,000-square-foot Wawa with 16 gas pumps and 62 parking spaces on the north side of Easton Avenue, across from a Dunkin' Donuts restaurant and the Bethlehem Skateaway. The Wawa would be located along the property's front. A driveway connection to Blue is proposed.
The apartment plan features a four-story, 93,447-total-square-foot building featuring 60 apartment units, ground-floor garages and 102 parking spaces, which would be located at the property's rear. The apartments were described as "boutique living" during Monday night's meeting.
Both the Wawa store and apartment building are permitted by right in the township's commercial enhancement overlay district. However, the maximum height in the overlaying medium high density residential district for garden apartments is three stories.
Paxos officials, when asked what would happen if they failed to receive zoning hearing board approval for the four stories, said they would build three stories instead.
In addition, the township is requesting the developer move the proposed Wawa closer to Easton Road than presented, and that the building be rotated 90 degrees so that the its long portion is parallel to Easton Road. In order to provide ample space, the pumps could be located to the north of the convenience store, or behind the building.
Officials with Paxos noted Monday night they are drafting "a significantly different plan" that would address concerns the planning commission expressed about the proposal at their Feb. 27 meeting. However, the plan before commissioners Monday night was the same plan as presented previously.
"It's been in my mind for a long time to build high-end apartments," George Paxos, owner of Blue, told commissioners.
Commissioners who spoke raised various concerns, including traffic, flooding and zoning issues.
As it was a sketch plan, no formal vote or direction was taken by commissioners.
In other news, the board approved an ordinance incurring $2.49 million in lease rental debt. The debt would be authorized and issued by the Bethlehem Municipal Authority and then guaranteed by Bethlehem Township for capital improvements for the township's municipal authority's phase one pollution reduction plan project.