EMMAUS, Pa. – The latest addition to the Wawa family of food markets in Emmaus is scheduled to open early April, borough officials noted at Monday night's council meeting.
Council President Brent Labenberg said he has received a number of inquiries from local residents asking when the convenience store and gas station, located on South Cedar Crest Boulevard near Chestnut Street, will open to the public.
Borough Manager Shane Pepe said he was informed by the company the opening is scheduled for the first week of April. He added the delay was primarily due to backlogs at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, which still had to approve the roadway marking patterns directing traffic in and out of the store's parking lot.
Pepe commented it was the borough's desire not to delay the opening due to the Cedar Crest Boulevard "striping plan," which describes the placement of pavement markings.
The new store will include the sale of beer and ethanol-free gas.
Pepe recalled Wawa's initial concept plan was introduced to the borough in 2017 and received final land development approval in the summer of 2018.
He also noted the convenience store giant cooperated with all the requests and requirements put forth by the borough throughout the process.
In other business, council approved a new three-year contract for third-party ambulance billing with Quick Med Claims LLC, a national company offering emergency medical transport billing and reimbursement consulting services. The company is headquartered in Pittsburgh.