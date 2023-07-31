BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Wawa due to open in Bethlehem, near the Hellertown border, is seeking city council approval of a liquor license transfer that will allow it to sell beer and wine.

Bethlehem City Council will review the request Tuesday for the convenience store that will open at 770 Hellertown Road (Route 412) just north of the I-78 intersection. Chris's Restaurant operated at that site for many years.

"The new convenience store will include a vast array of food options to dine-in or take to-go, as well as an offering of beer and wine which will be primarily sold to-go," according to a letter to the city from Flaherty & O'Hara, representing Wawa. The Pittsburgh-based law firm specializes in liquor law.

Wawa has arranged to purchase a liquor license from PA Overlook LLC at 4285 N. Delaware Dr. in Upper Mount Bethel, according to the letter.

The license transfer requires Bethlehem City Council and Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board approval.

Wawa is a privately held company (stock is not publicly traded) that is based in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. It operates more than 950 stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. Wawa employs more than 35,000 people, according to its website.

City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Town Hall. The meeting will also be available online. The agenda and a link to view the meeting online will be available on the city website. Agendas are subject to change.