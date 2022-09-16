L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - There was a big crowd in Northampton County Friday for the grand opening of a new Wawa.

The new store and gasoline pumps are on the corner of Route 191 and Jandy Boulevard in Lower Nazareth Township.

In addition to the ribbon cutting, there were prizes and a contest.

Members of the Hecktown Volunteer Fire Company and Colonial Regional Police Department had three minutes to build as many Wawa hoagies as they could. The firefighters took home the trophy.

Wawa made donations to the organizations' charities.

Wawa is a Native American word for "snow goose." Hence, the goose mascot.