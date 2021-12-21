BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – A new Wawa is being proposed for Bethlehem Township, on the site of the former Leiser's Rentals and Sales.
The township board of commissioners reviewed a sketch plan for the possible convenience store and gas station on 3608 Nazareth Pike, near the Oakland Road intersection.
Even in its early stages, the proposal received opposition from several residents at the meeting.
"Traffic and stormwater are important issues, and they must be resolved to move ahead," the board's Vice President Malissa Davis told the developer's engineer.
The proposal includes an approximately 6,300-square-foot Wawa store and 16 gasoline pumps.
As only a sketch plan was presented Monday night, there was no vote by commissioners.
Other business
In other news, commissioners granted revised final land development plan approval for parking improvements at 2685 Opus Way.
The owner of the property requested the changes to create additional parking for employees and space for mechanical equipment for Orasure Technologies, which is leasing approximately 138,000 square feet of the building for office, warehouse and production space for pharmaceutical testing kits.
Commissioners also approved a release of $233,801.77 in security for Nancy Run Estates Phases 7-10 and a release of $446,865.21 for Traditions of America at Green Pond.
Commissioners also approved the township's 2022 budget Monday night, with a 4-1 vote.