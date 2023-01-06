It's six days into the new year now. How are your resolutions holding up?

A popular goal to set around this time is Dry January: giving up alcohol for the first month of the year.

Melissa Shafer began taking self-care seriously this past summer.

"I really wanted to sleep better," she said. "I wanted to feel better. I wanted to have more energy."

She says giving up alcohol helped her achieve all that: so much so, she started a Facebook group.

It's called Dry January 2023!

"With an exclamation point because it's very exciting," Shafer said.

Shafer says it's got 110 members and she's not allowing any more in, to keep it private and intimate.

The group shares inspirational posts and encourages friends - and friends of friends - to attempt a month on the wagon. And while one month may seem like just a blip on the radar, in an entire year, experts say this can improve health longer-term.

"By nature or definition, habit is something that we do without thinking very much about," Tim DeMott, a psychologist in Allentown, said.

DeMott says even if we follow CDC guidelines on drinks per day, little by little, we can overdo it without realizing.

"'Did I have one bottle of beer today or two bottles of beer, did I have three or four,'" DeMott explained.

So Dry January, he says, is like rebooting your relationship with alcohol.

Research out of London found those who gave up alcohol for one month on average experienced certain health benefits, like lower blood pressure and some weight loss.

"Alcohol is really dietarily empty calories," DeMott said.

The National Institutes of Health says Dry January, now a household term, is not meant to be a detox or for those with dependency issues, but it's aimed at those who steadily drink a bit too much, too often.

As for Melissa Shafer's friends:

"I assumed it was going to be very difficult," Danielle Wallace, from Bethlehem Township, said. "And for me, it's actually been much easier because I'm just being very upfront."

"You notice the changes right away," Erica Essig, from Berks County, said. "You notice the clarity in your mind, you notice the sleep gets better."

Shafer says she wants to keep her Facebook group small.

But there are plenty of other resources, as tens of thousands practice or have practiced Dry January. Experts and those partaking say it can actually be practiced any month of the year. In fact, some suggest Dry February, since it's the shortest month.

Shafer says anyone can create their own Dry January social media page to encourage their group of friends and family.