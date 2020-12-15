In a year heavily marked by police and criminal justice reform protests, leaders in the Lehigh Valley are hoping to be a voice for change.
"We know there are injustices, we know there are inequities. The question is how do we go about making those necessary changes," said Marvin Boyer, board president of The Lehigh Valley Institute for Justice.
The Lehigh Valley Institute for Justice is a non-partisan independent research, policy and advocacy program. The goal? Take a data-driven approach to make the criminal justice system more equal for all.
Boyer says the focus is on bail, incarceration and re-entry.
"What programs do we have in our jails, in our prisons that are going to prepare those individuals when they re-enter society?" Boyer said.
The 25-member board is made up of community leaders, former state representatives, and judges. At least two former prisoners must be on it at all times. Four area colleges and universities are assisting with research.
"We really need to be looking at data and listening to people's stories and then developing concrete proposals," said Executive Director Joseph Welsh.
"I think COVID is a great example. You start hearing stories of people who died at 40 years old from COVID. Now those numbers have meaning," he added.
The meaning behind the numbers through story-telling is to educate not only the public, but also those involved in the criminal justice system themselves.