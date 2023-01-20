MACUNGIE, Pa. - With the playoff game coming up Saturday night, people in our area will be rooting for either the Eagles or the Giants, but we talked with one man who said he has to root for both teams.

That's former Eagles and Giants punter Sean Landeta. We caught up with him Friday at the Buckeye Tavern in Macungie as he was signing autographs.

"Eagles, Giants. He played for both teams, so it's kind of cool," said Amanda Frankenfield, an Eagles fan who waited in line to get her picture signed.

Landetta had pictures of him in both an Eagles and a Giants uniform on the table.

"I'm probably the only guy that loves both of them, and tomorrow night, again I'll probably be the only one that will be a little happy and a little sad," said Landetta.

Landetta played in the NFL for 22 years, tied for the longest NFL punting career ever. He also won two Super Bowls, and talked about how much it means to the players.

"It's your goal, it's everything you strive for, from the first day you train until minicamp and training camp, then the season, is all to end up in that game," said Landetta.

At the Buckeye Tavern, there were two different groups of fans hoping their team does end up in that game. Some fans told us it's going to be contentious during the game in their house Saturday.

"My sister-in-law is a Giants fan and I'm an Eagles fan, so we might be, some rivalry going on," said Frankenfield.

But Landetta had some advice for the actual players, many of whom are hoping to get to the Super Bowl for the very first time.

"Make sure you drink this all up. I mean enjoy every second and every minute of it, because it goes so fast," said Landetta.