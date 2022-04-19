ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Some famous NFL players will be visiting Coca-Cola Park in Allentown in June.
The Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Clear Vision Marketing Group announced Tuesday that Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles Cornerback Darius Slay, and Pittsburgh Steelers Running Back Najee Harris will join Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver DeVonta Smith in the Celebrity Softball Game at Coca-Cola Park on Saturday, June 4.
Further announcements regarding attendees will be made each week leading up to the game.
The event will feature a pre-game Home Run Derby followed by the Celebrity Softball game. Gates will open for the event at 12 p.m. with the Home Run Derby scheduled for 2 p.m. and the Softball Game scheduled for 3 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at the IronPigs website or by visiting devontasmithsoftball.com. Tickets for the event range from $20 to $52. Demand for the tickets is expected to be high so the IronPigs are encouraging fans to purchase tickets early.
Jalen Hurts is coming off his first full season as the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles. He completed over 60% of his passes and registered 16 touchdowns passing, while also rushing for 10 touchdowns. While in college for the University of Alabama, he won a national championship in 2017 as his Crimson Tide defeated the Georgia Bulldogs. Hurts was the 2017 Sugar Bowl Offensive MVP and was First-team All-SEC for Alabama in 2016 and First-team All-Big 12 for Oklahoma in 2019. Hurts will be entering his third season with the Eagles this upcoming season. The former University of Alabama and University of Oklahoma quarterback was drafted by the Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Darius Slay is a four-time Pro-Bowl selection (2017-2019, 2021) and was a First-team All-Pro Selection in 2017 for the Detroit Lions. Slay was the NFL interceptions co-leader during the 2017 season, where he intercepted eight passes. Originally drafted by the Lions in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft, he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2020 NFL Draft from the Lions. The cornerback will be entering his third season with the Eagles where he has already accumulated four interceptions and recorded a career-best two fumble recoveries this past season. Slay was Second-team All-SEC in 2012 while playing for Mississippi State University.
Najee Harris recorded 1,200 yards rushing while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground. Harris was a Pro-Bowl Selection this past season and named to the Pro Football Writes of America NFL All-Rookie Team. While in college at the University of Alabama, he was a two-time College Football National Champion in 2017 and 2020. He was named the SEC Championship Game MVP in 2020 and received the Doak Walker Award in 2020. Harris was First-team All-SEC in 2020 and Second-team All-SEC in 2019. Harris was drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 24th overall pick.