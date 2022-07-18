PALMER TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh Valley football standout who's heading to the NFL is helping local kids take their game to the next level.
Washington Commanders rookie and Nazareth Area High School grad Jahan Dotson joined with Lehigh Valley Health Network to host a football camp.
The youth camp was held at the Charles Chrin Community Center in Palmer Township.
The camp was run by Dotson, several teammates he played with at Penn State, and the Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute's sports medicine team.
"It's definitely pretty cool just to be back out here supporting the youth, being back out here, getting back to the community that I grew up in, that supported me all through my journey in college and now the NFL," Dotson said.
Dotson is one of five LVHN Impact Athletes who are molded by their community to become successful collegiate athletes.
LVHN says the goal of the Impact program is to provide young athletes with strong, inspirational role models.