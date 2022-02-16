CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - All Weather Denim Selvedge Denim Co. has been at the Promenade Shops for a few months now.
But you probably don't know that the denim company is the brainchild of Andre Williams, a Parkland graduate and former NFL running back for the New York Giants and San Diego Chargers.
The idea came about because he couldn't find jeans that fit.
"I don't wear jeans because there's nobody that's making an athletic fit. Something that fits a normal size waist but bigger thighs," Williams said.
They're made out of selvedge denim imported from Japan. It's not really made in the United States anymore. It's higher quality and made in smaller batches with a continuous thread.
"When Levi Strauss patented selvedge denim in 1873 all the jeans he was making was selvedge. So you this right here it's the self-edge. It's a perfectly finished edge," Williams said.
Some of the jeans are also "raw," meaning they haven't been pre-washed.
Denim aficionados say you shouldn't wash them at all to develop a patina. Some keep them in the freezer to keep them clean.
Andre isn't such a purist.
"Me? I say if your pants are dirty, it's time to wash them," Williams said.
Due to supply chain issues, he's looking to make the next season in the U.S.
"I'm going to have to fly the product over here, but when it gets over here, it's on," Williams said.
So far, the response has been strong, and he hopes to keep growing right here at home.
"Now being back in the place where I finished high school I realized how much support I have out here. This is home team," Williams said.