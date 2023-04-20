FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. – Whitehall native-turned NFL star Saquon Barkley was back in the area Thursday. He was visiting the Temple/St. Luke's School of Medicine to get a first-hand look at what students do each day.
It was part of his Michael Ann & Saquon Barkley Hope Foundation partnership with the health network.
"I want to try to give back, make an impact on peoples lives," Barkley said.
Barkley's nonprofit partners with St. Luke's on some of its community outreach programs.
"It was cool," the NFL player said Thursday. "It was a unique experience."
As part of his foundation's outreach, he was invited to learn what exactly the Temple/St. Luke's School of Medicine students do on a day-to-day basis.
"It's an honor to be invited out by St. Luke's," Barkley said. "You gain a respect for them."
Barkley's foundation is built on supporting the future of the youth and helping them excel in academics and athletics
That's why it was important for him to get a hands-on-experiences with local medical students.
"It was cool to see it through their lens," Barkley said. "See their passions, see what they're passionate about and the work that they're able to do."
The Whitehall High School product says he wants to use his platform to make a difference — supporting young mind and doing what he can to help them achieve their goals.
"I feel like God put me in a position to have impact and use my platform and be able to partner up with people like St Luke's to give back," Barkley said. "I strive for that."
Barkley says he wants to keep giving back as much as he can, and St. Luke's says it will be ready for him to come back.