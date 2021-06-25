STROUDSBURG, Pa. | This Independence Day, the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and other law enforcement agencies across the country announced they are participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over impaired driving awareness campaign.
In support of the law enforcement community’s dedication to protecting the lives of residents in their communities, county officials say officers will be working together during this holiday weekend to take drunk drivers off the roads.
They ensure residents that these expanded efforts to protect against impaired driving will be conducted in a fair and equitable way.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 10,142 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2019 that involved an alcohol-impaired driver.
With Fourth of July festivities wrapping up late in the evening, more cars will be on the roads at night. In 2019, 515 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes over the July 4 holiday period (6 p.m. July 3 to 5:59 a.m. July 8). Thirty-eight percent (198) of those fatalities occurred in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes.
From 2015 to 2019, there were 1,339 drivers killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes over the 4th of July holiday period. Thirty-eight percent (512) of the drivers killed were alcohol-impaired (BAC of .08+). During the 2019 July 4th holiday period, 69% of those who died in alcohol-impaired crashes were in a crash involving at least one driver or motorcycle operator with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) at or above 0.15.
Nighttime hours are especially dangerous, official note. Over the 2019 July 4 holiday period, of the 198 people who died in alcohol-impaired motor vehicle traffic crashes, almost 4 out of 5 (79%) of them occurred in nighttime crashes (6 p.m.–5:59 a.m.).
This Fourth of July, the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and NHTSA say they are working together to urge drivers to designate a sober driver before heading out for the day. If you plan on drinking, don’t plan on driving, officials warn.
Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and NHTSA recommend safe alternatives to drinking and driving, for example, even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.
If available, officials also recommend people use the community’s sober ride program, UBER or LYFT. If anyone does see a drunk driver on the road, they ask people to contact 911.
Lastly, officials remind residents to lookout for not only yourself, but friends as well. If anyone knows of someone who is intoxicated and cannot drive home, take the keys away and make arrangements to get them home safely.
Remember, 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over'. For more information on impaired driving, visit this website.