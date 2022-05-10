ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The NICU nurses at LVHN Cedar Crest care for expecting mothers inside the hospital every day, but a current patient is requiring their attention outside in the parking lot.
"We're feeding mama goose because she has five eggs that she's presently laying on," said NICU nurse Vivian Foulke.
Foulke works inside the newborn intensive care unit, so caring for moms and babies, even if they're feathered, is just what she does.
"I just had to feed her," said Foulke.
Foulke noticed the mama goose in the hospital parking lot about three weeks ago sitting on five eggs. After realizing the grassy median is where she set up shop, the feedings began.
"I work three days a week here, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., so I know those three days at 6:00 she gets a meal and at 4:35 she gets a meal so that makes me feel good," Foulke said.
And it's not just Foulke who's looking out for the parking lot patient. Nurses of a feather flock together.
"There's a handful of people that feed her, I see people come by and throw food at her," she said.
After doing some online research, Foulke expects the babies to hatch any day now.
"I'm looking forward to seeing them," Foulke said.
But until then, she and the other hospital employees are working to keep this mama goose well-fed, hydrated, and safe.
"The valet staff is well aware of her and even the people mowing the lawn, they stop right there, they don't go close to her," said Foulke.
And just like human new dads, the feathered father is very protective.
"If you get too close when he's around he will come at you," said Foulke.