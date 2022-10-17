Caregivers at Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital got to meet some of the babies they helped deliver.

The hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, or NICU, held its annual reunion event on Sunday.

Providers met with parents and babies born in 2019 and 2020.

Organizers say the unit typically sees between 80-100 babies out of 600 they care for, and the reunion is a great way to catch up.

"Ups and downs, they were just fragile, they were nervous as they were leaving our NICU, cause it was the only place that they knew," said Wendy Kowalski, medical director of the NICU. "And now they're thriving and they're confident and they're happy and everyone's doing great, so it's like closure for them."

She said these meetings make the work feel even more meaningful.

This marked the 11th year of the reunions.