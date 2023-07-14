The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that overnight construction is scheduled for two separate areas of Interstate 78 in Lehigh County next week.

The first project is scheduled from Sunday, July 16, to Friday, July 21, between Exits 49 and 54. Lane restrictions could be in effect from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. during construction, according to a PennDOT press release.

"Be alert for lane restrictions on I-78 east and west for concrete patching," the press release said. "Expect delays and use caution driving though the work zone."

The second project is scheduled from Monday, July 17, to Saturday, July 22, between Exit 55 and the Northampton County line. Drivers can also expect lane restrictions during construction between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. here, the press release said.