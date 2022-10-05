Going over a half-billion-dollar spending plan in your spare time can be a challenge.



Northampton County's nine part-time County Council members started reviewing Executive Lamont McClure's 2023 spending plan Wednesday.



The commissioners, some working at part- or full-time day jobs, have to work through a $544.8 million plan that is 186 pages long. Their portion is minuscule. Each commissioner (the title for council members) gets $9,000, and President Lori Vargo Heffner gets an extra $500, for total council salaries of $81,500.



McClure has a staff and department heads, including Stephen Barron, Northampton County's director of finance and the point person on budget issues. The commissioners have a staff of three and limited time to work through a half-billion-dollar-plus spending plan. They have until Dec. 17 to approve it, though their goal is to vote on Dec. 1.



McClure's proposed budget leaves the millage - the tax on property - at 10.8. A home assessed at $50,000 would pay $540 under his plan, the same as last year. Each mill amounts to $1 of tax on $1,000 of property value, so 10.8 mills equals $10.80 per $1,000. McClure's 2022 budget cut taxes 8.5%.

Going through the plan is a big task for the part-time elected officials, Vargo Heffner said.



"You can't just wait until budget time and try to get it," she said Tuesday. "You have to be paying attention all year. And you have to count on the administration to bring you good numbers."



Vargo Heffner, in her fifth year as a commissioner, said the council relies on the experience of members. Council veterans John Cusick and Ronald Heckman, a former head of the human services department, bring expertise to the process, and this year, former county executive John Brown has joined council.



Each commissioner brings their experience to government, she said. Commissioners John Goffredo and Kevin Lott, for example, know the construction field.



The budget process gives council the chance to hear from managers at different levels who do not regularly appear before them.



"We get a chance to ask questions, see if they are getting the resources they need and thank them for the great work they do," Vargo Heffner said.



At the first budget session Wednesday, council went through the general government budget, excluding the Department of Community and Economic Development. General government covers the costs of council, the executive, controller, solicitor, human resources, fiscal affairs and administration. It accounts for 22.8% of expenditures.



Council has four more reviews for McClure's 2023 budget on its schedule, all at 4:30 p.m. in its chambers at the government center on Washington Street in Easton: Wednesday, Oct 12, courts and corrections; Wednesday, Oct. 26, Department of Community and Economic Development; Wednesday, Nov. 9, public works, capital projects and capital improvements; Tuesday, Nov. 29, budget amendments.

The schedule may change, see the council website for information.