ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Jersey City-based developer, Manhattan Building Company, says it has bold plans for the waterfront area around Bucky Bole Park. They include multiple buildings, with hundreds of apartments and new retail. It's most likely the biggest outside investment we've seen in the City of Allentown to date.
"What I've been explained and what I've heard about it is it's going to be historic, and a one-of-a-kind mixed use development. It's definitely an ambitious proposal,” said Councilman Josh Siegel, who has spoken with Manhattan Building.
The developer submitted a rezoning request to the city back in January.
The majority of the project wraps around two sides of Bucky Bole Park, but also pushes into the surrounding community. The developer has also committed to investing money into the park itself in order to create a full living experience.
In an Allentown Planning Commission meeting Tuesday, Manhattan Building presented plans for the 200 block of N. Front Street as well as 500 N. Railroad Street, which is currently an Allentown Parking Authority lot. That property would become a two-story parking lot controlled by the city, with a five-story apartment building on top. The developer also says they have an agreement with Brewers Hill, the current owner of the Neuweiler Brewery, to work together on completing that project.
Manhattan Building Company says it’s also working with Allentown-based Urban Residential Properties. In a statement to 69 News, Manhattan Building Vice President John Palumbo said, in part, “We (MBC and Urban Residential) have acquired or obtained equitable ownership in the Former American Atelier Factory, the Neuweiler Brewery and the Iron Mountain Site, each of which is critical to Allentown’s renaissance. Our proposal will allow us to master-plan and cohesively develop the Allentown Riverfront into a chic, self-sustaining community that the City of Allentown can be proud of. It will also create connectivity between downtown and the riverfront.”
Manhattan Building is also responsible for the new, 12-unit, Sokol Apartment building on West Allen Street.
The project is not part of the long-awaited Jaindl waterfront project.
"Obviously the waterfront has struggled to go vertical here for at least a decade, and it's great to finally see your project come to life. And one of such scale," Siegel said. "It's going to start with the Front Street projects and work their way further down."
“We target old-industrial areas and transform them into world-class, vibrant neighborhoods. We have been successful with this model in Jersey City and we will now bring our knowledge, expertise and commitment to the Allentown Riverfront," Palumbo said.
Councilman Siegel says this is what the NIZ was supposed to attract - new, organic development.
“We're not bulldozing homes, there's no eminent domain, this is unused space that really isn't contributing anything to the tax rolls right now," Siegel said.
Siegel adds the project would also start to create some much-needed connection between Hamilton Street and the waterfront district. “They clearly saw the value, the potential that this area holds,” Siegel said.
There is no hard set timeline for the project yet, but the developer seems eager to get it started.
“We see the Allentown Riverfront as our legacy and we are committed to dedicating the next 10 years of our lives to ensure that the Riverfront is transformed into a world-class riverfront. There is also an incredible opportunity to redevelop Bucky Boyle Park into one of the best waterfront parks in the country. Ultimately, we envision Allentown as becoming one of the best mid-sized cities in the country,” Palumbo said.
The first hurdle they'll have to clear is that rezoning effort. City Council is expected to vote on that in March. Councilman Siegel says he will vote to approve it.
“That’s a historic investment down here and I hope it does inspire other tenants and other businesses to the rest of the waterfront,” he said.