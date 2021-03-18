ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Manhattan Building Co. plans to relocate its headquarters to Allentown, according to John Palumbo, chief legal officer and vice president of real estate development for the company.
During a public hearing on a zoning change Wednesday night, Palumbo said Manhattan Building Co. intends to relocate its main offices from Jersey City, N.J. to 207 N. Front St.
The company is working on development at the location, which will include riverfront lots for 25 mixed-used residential units with commercial and retail.
Palumbo said the decision to move the developer's headquarters to Allentown emphasizes a commitment to the city. He also pledged to hire local professionals and contractors whenever possible, provide apprenticeship opportunities, and redevelop the 8-acre Bucky Boyle Park under a public-private partnership.
The public hearing on Wednesday involved a change in the urban commercial zoning district, as requested by Manhattan Building Co.
Allentown City Council unanimously approved the change, which now allows for more development opportunities around the city's Lehigh River waterfront.