ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A New Jersey man accused of trying to hire a hit-man in Allentown to murder his ex-girlfriend is now accused of trying to put hits out on two other people.
Back in February, Dominic Escalera was arrested after authorities say he allegedly tried to pay an undercover state trooper with drugs to kill his ex-girlfriend.
Now, federal authorities allege Escalera used a cell phone to try to arrange the murders of two other people in exchange for cash and drugs.
Court documents say Escalera tried to set up the killings between January 28 and February 17 while he was in Allentown on a trip from Newark.
That's around the same time authorities say he tried to have his ex-girlfriend killed.