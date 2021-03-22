Police cruiser lights

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A New Jersey man was seriously injured after a crash in Allentown Monday morning.

Upper Macungie Township police said they were called to the Route 22 bypass at Mill Creek Road for a crash involving two commercial vehicles shortly after 10:30 a.m. The Avenel, New Jersey man's vehicle hit the back of another vehicle that had been stopped at a traffic light, according to township police.

Police said the man from New Jersey is in critical condition.

The other driver was treated and released on scene.

Police are asking any one who may have witnessed the incident to call Officer Forrester with the Upper Macungie Township Police Department at 484-661-5911.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.