ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A New Jersey man was seriously injured after a crash in Allentown Monday morning.
Upper Macungie Township police said they were called to the Route 22 bypass at Mill Creek Road for a crash involving two commercial vehicles shortly after 10:30 a.m. The Avenel, New Jersey man's vehicle hit the back of another vehicle that had been stopped at a traffic light, according to township police.
Police said the man from New Jersey is in critical condition.
The other driver was treated and released on scene.
Police are asking any one who may have witnessed the incident to call Officer Forrester with the Upper Macungie Township Police Department at 484-661-5911.